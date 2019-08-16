Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Blb&B Advisors Lifted Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Hound Partners Has Boosted Its Stake

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.90M, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.77. About 11.52 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 5,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 135,378 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.92M, up from 129,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $130.95. About 2.06 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ)

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 57,509 shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $26.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 60,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,703 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.93M shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 334,023 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 9.17M shares. Wheatland Incorporated holds 4.85% or 53,891 shares in its portfolio. Oregon-based Jensen Investment Mngmt has invested 6.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). United Kingdom-based Tt International has invested 1.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Central Asset Invests And Management Holding (Hk) invested in 35,800 shares or 11.82% of the stock. Gabelli Funds invested in 0.55% or 743,649 shares. Discovery Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Ct owns 289,448 shares for 3.55% of their portfolio. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 3.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,542 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Llc holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13.12 million shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 3.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 248,742 shares. Baxter Bros reported 6.09% stake. 43,665 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr Inc. Clark Mngmt Grp Incorporated stated it has 1.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 31,220 shares to 193,222 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,429 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

