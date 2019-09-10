Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Decreased Its Position; As Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Stock Price Declined, Partner Fund Management LP Upped by $16.78 Million Its Holding

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 39.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 275,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The hedge fund held 977,313 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.43 million, up from 702,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.54% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 2.47M shares traded or 250.93% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 4,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 13,985 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, down from 18,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $129.18. About 4.16M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Limited Liability Corp reported 8,180 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Partner Fund Management Lp reported 1.34% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Waddell Reed, a Kansas-based fund reported 800,845 shares. Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt holds 1.94% or 71,739 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Company owns 186,443 shares. Sei invested in 0.07% or 319,550 shares. Signaturefd has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Huntington Financial Bank reported 589 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 686,563 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 37,278 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Impact Ltd owns 34,777 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc Inc accumulated 0.01% or 58,345 shares. 799 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 353,274 shares. 12,811 were accumulated by Pinebridge Investments L P.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Merit Medical (MMSI) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bernstein upgrades Ionis in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Stocks the Insiders Are Buying on Sale – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Share Price Has Soared 304%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merit Medical Q4 earnings up 35% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $200,000 activity.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 241,300 shares to 282,197 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 1.97 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,821 shares, and cut its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (NASDAQ:ESPR).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.15 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 7,364 shares to 37,391 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).