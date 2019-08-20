Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position as Stock Price Declined; As Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Lvm Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Holding by $572,778

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust (MPW) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 31,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 657,671 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17M, down from 689,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 663,506 shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 231,943 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.42 million, down from 235,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $131.25. About 2.49 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Retail Bank Sioux Falls has invested 3.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gladius Cap Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc invested 0.73% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cidel Asset Mgmt invested in 1.57% or 205,908 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested in 3.7% or 133,362 shares. Etrade Capital Management Lc owns 0.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 59,539 shares. Payden Rygel owns 191,500 shares. 73,800 are owned by Paradigm Mngmt New York. Cabot invested in 3,450 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Pictet North America Advisors holds 0.21% or 10,186 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 80,912 shares. First Manhattan has 2.27 million shares. Moreover, First Commercial Bank Of Omaha has 1.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 118,323 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 26,730 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Moller Services holds 7,525 shares.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 32,355 shares to 135,687 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc by 1,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Limited Co has invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Macquarie Group Limited stated it has 302,700 shares. Lvm Cap Mi stated it has 2.79% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Enterprise Fincl Services Corporation invested in 2,173 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 45,036 shares. Peoples Fincl accumulated 0% or 188 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 422,140 shares. Naples Global Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 22,965 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 16,954 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested in 0.01% or 2.28M shares. First Republic Inv Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 66,849 shares. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 45,566 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 891 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited invested in 0% or 63,000 shares. Montecito Retail Bank accumulated 11,000 shares.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 4,625 shares to 43,636 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Us Quality Div Grow (DGRW) by 21,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).