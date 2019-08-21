Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Atria Investments Decreased Its Holding as Stock Declined; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Decreased Its Position by $313,725

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 5,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 50,959 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, down from 56,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $131.53. About 6.57M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $281.97. About 2.17 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.44 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,973 shares to 6,663 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 79,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

