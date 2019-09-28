Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Shareholder Crestwood Advisors Has Boosted Stake; As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stock Price Rose, Northeast Investment Management Raised by $442,200 Its Holding

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 1,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 24,075 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37M, up from 22,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 62.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 136,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 355,163 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.47M, up from 218,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 36,836 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Limited. Intrust State Bank Na has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Private Ocean Limited Liability Company owns 355 shares. Oakbrook Lc owns 41,557 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. King Wealth invested in 1.4% or 17,762 shares. Eastern Savings Bank has 0.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dearborn Ptnrs Llc reported 140,223 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 102,715 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity holds 843,815 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated has 372,526 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Mellon has 0.84% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 11.68 million shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc invested in 15,144 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.77% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 7.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bb&T Secs Lc reported 148,989 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 392 shares to 34,311 shares, valued at $37.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,677 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Etf by 6,578 shares to 322,584 shares, valued at $16.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) by 5,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,480 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality Etf.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

