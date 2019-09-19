Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding Held by Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Declined, Loews Boosted by $6.49 Million Its Holding

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 18,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 186,455 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.97M, up from 167,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.41. About 4.31M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict

Loews Corp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 118,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 443,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.76M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 2.87M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – At its meeting ending on 21 March 2018, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Company; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal; 14/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – ANNOUNCED JOINT VENTURE WITH MARTIFER RENEWABLES, DEVELOPER OF WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY PROJECTS; 16/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW ON RATES OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Ente by 258,360 shares to 13,752 shares, valued at $206,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

