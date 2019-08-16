Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Greenwood Gearhart Has Cut Holding by $352,782 as Share Value Declined; As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Valuation Rose, Holder Ing Groep Nv Has Trimmed Stake by $3.10 Million

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, down from 68,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $131.35. About 4.09 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 86.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 18,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 2,807 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, down from 21,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $179.3. About 2.21 million shares traded or 66.62% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Management accumulated 38,867 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Axa holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 206,001 shares. Comml Bank Of The West reported 13,590 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Fjarde Ap holds 0.17% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 79,981 shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 54,973 shares. Randolph invested in 3.13% or 96,432 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bailard holds 0.03% or 2,666 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Trust Com reported 3,192 shares. 3,207 are owned by Weatherstone Capital Mgmt. American Mgmt Communication holds 0.56% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 11,920 shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo invested in 1,884 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 89.65 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $71.09 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP had sold 422,056 shares worth $66.44M on Monday, February 25.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 248,703 shares to 487,624 shares, valued at $60.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 52,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 238,671 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Fosun Interest Ltd invested in 4,265 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wedgewood Pa holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11,363 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 3.04% or 30,726 shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.72% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,850 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Inc Llc invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Veritas Invest Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 3,200 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 38.60 million shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Texas Capital State Bank Tx has 0.59% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,304 shares. Vantage Investment Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 69,313 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp reported 1,960 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Natl Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.91% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hite Hedge Asset Lc has invested 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Fidelity National Financial Inc has 1.29% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

