Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined While Pitcairn Company Has Cut Its Stake by $368,072; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Weatherly Asset Management Raised by $350,419 Its Holding

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 2,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 54,384 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 51,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.16% or 21,037 shares. Omers Administration Corporation invested in 663,010 shares. New York-based Cim Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 1.06% or 137,800 shares. Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Lc holds 24,603 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset owns 125,668 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 10,662 shares. Enterprise Financial Serv has 0.83% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 27,267 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% or 54,591 shares in its portfolio. 95,123 were accumulated by Chilton Capital Ltd Llc. Retail Bank Of Mellon accumulated 31.71 million shares. Bancorp Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited reported 6.25% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Suncoast Equity accumulated 4,445 shares. First American National Bank & Trust owns 60,833 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 13,934 shares to 91,630 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,917 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J opioid ruling a relief for shareholders but others may not benefit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Johnson & Johnson Loses Opioid Case, Amazon Allegedly Loses Top Executive – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,377 shares to 4,531 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 9,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27B for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

