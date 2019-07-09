Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Wolverine Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Rose; As Intuit (INTU) Stock Price Rose, Lindsell Train LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $2.71 Million

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.4. About 2.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.19 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573.79M, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $270.21. About 740,674 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 3,600 shares to 16,480 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tailored Brands Inc by 194,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Quidel Corp (Prn).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.61 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 866,720 shares to 5.27M shares, valued at $585.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Inc.

