Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Held by Dowling & Yahnke Llc; As International Business Machs Com (IBM) Share Value Rose, Green Square Capital Has Raised Holding by $516,906

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 96,818 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 90,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 98.38% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs Com (IBM) by 60.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 3,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 9,707 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 6,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41M shares traded or 17.68% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 20,395 shares to 8,115 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,271 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR) by 5,429 shares to 14,616 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eurozone Etf (HEZU) by 221,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,119 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.