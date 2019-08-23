Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Blue Chip Partners Raised Its Position; As Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Position by $1.67 Million

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 31,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 141,919 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, down from 173,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.95. About 20.52M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH; 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 3,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 86,701 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12M, up from 83,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $128.74. About 10.42M shares traded or 39.03% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 26,822 shares to 77,441 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.52 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.