Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Lifted by Proffitt & Goodson Inc; As Insperity (NSP) Valuation Declined, Profit Investment Management Has Decreased Position by $738,000

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 4,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,018 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 4,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 2.03 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 –

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, down from 35,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $126.92. About 127,766 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 30.67% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 46,750 shares. Sei Investments has 150,926 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0.15% or 280,656 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel stated it has 7,103 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,068 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd stated it has 9,351 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 0% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Lazard Asset has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Neuberger Berman Gru Lc reported 10,052 shares. 50,686 were accumulated by First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). California Public Employees Retirement reported 0.01% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Oppenheimer And Communication Incorporated stated it has 8,713 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Paloma Prns Mngmt Co holds 11,258 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 18.97% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NSP’s profit will be $28.47M for 45.99 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.70% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $12.87 million activity. $3.76M worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) was sold by SARVADI PAUL J. MINCKS JAY E sold $1.02M worth of stock or 7,998 shares. RAWSON RICHARD G sold $529,354 worth of stock or 4,166 shares. 2,000 Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares with value of $250,000 were sold by ALLISON JAMES D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chickasaw Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 28,986 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 3.39% or 1.12M shares. Fosun Limited holds 0.04% or 4,265 shares. Washington Retail Bank owns 24,323 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Legacy Cap Prns Inc reported 2.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). D L Carlson Inv Inc holds 2.46% or 60,239 shares. Profund Advsr Lc owns 131,264 shares. Financial Architects stated it has 0.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 644,362 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 1.65M shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Stifel Fin Corp invested in 0.88% or 2.23M shares. Kelly Lawrence W Ca stated it has 3.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bb&T Securities Ltd Co reported 1.13% stake. Moreover, Nomura Asset Management Ltd has 1.3% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 947,250 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt has 0.72% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 356,364 shares.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 7,991 shares to 122,140 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

