Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Rose While Edgemoor Investment Advisors Lowered Holding; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sns Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Stake

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 3,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,259 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, down from 20,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $176.62. About 1.38 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 75.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 39,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,871 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 52,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 4.30M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F also sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celestica: Down But Not Out – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “THE LIST: A look at Charlotte’s top-earning public companies – Charlotte Business Journal” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Shrinks To Grow: The Case For More Alpha – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.23 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 65,805 shares to 68,305 shares, valued at $12.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 20,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Boring Stocks to Buy This Summer – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks That Soared Last Week – Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 3 Biotech Stocks Doubled in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Releases 2018 Health for Humanity Report – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 88,870 shares to 165,522 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).