Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Wms Partners Trimmed Stake by $470,237 as Shares Declined; As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Fosun International LTD Trimmed Its Position by $1.17 Million

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 66.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 6,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,131 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, down from 9,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $7.4 during the last trading session, reaching $204.75. About 2.27 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 3,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 80,912 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31M, down from 84,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.76. About 3.31 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.22 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 8,200 shares to 84,810 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 80,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.57 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.