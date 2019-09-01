Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined While West Chester Capital Advisors Trimmed Stake; As Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Utah Retirement Systems Has Lowered by $307,510 Its Holding

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 213,362 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.94M, down from 214,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,815 shares to 77,719 shares, valued at $138.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 8,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Tru stated it has 97,095 shares. Howard Capital Mgmt owns 1,192 shares. Vestor Limited Liability Company owns 51,044 shares. Boston Prtnrs has 3,652 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 1.68% or 39,998 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,363 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc holds 85,869 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,821 shares. First Heartland Consultants owns 5,045 shares. Cincinnati Casualty holds 1.1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,000 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 19,461 shares stake. 11,029 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Lc. Gould Asset Ltd Llc Ca has invested 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ci Invests Incorporated holds 460,605 shares. Coastline Tru holds 7,710 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10 million and $47.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson says jury ruled in its favor in lawsuit alleging baby powder caused mesothelioma – CNBC” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.