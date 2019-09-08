Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined While Smead Capital Management Has Cut Holding; As Heartland Express (HTLD) Stock Rose, Shareholder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Decreased Holding

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 20,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.85 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Heartland Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.56. About 248,850 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 3.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 13/03/2018 – HTLD:KPMG SAYS CO. DIDN’T HAVE EFFECTIVE FINL-REPORTING CONTROL; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 HEARTLAND DISMISSES KPMG, WHICH CITED HTLD MATERIAL WEAKNESSES; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q EPS 16c; 24/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES ABOUT $85 MLN TO $95 MLN IN NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.16; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express Announces Share-Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q OPER REV. $156.7M, EST. $164.7M

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 8,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 266,659 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.28M, down from 274,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.76 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims

More important recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27B for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Co Limited Co accumulated 1.35M shares or 2.36% of the stock. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 0.82% or 20,163 shares. Flow Traders Us Limited Liability has 1,502 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 5.10 million shares. Barbara Oil has 102,000 shares for 8.46% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Savings Bank stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). De Burlo Group reported 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gateway Invest Advisers invested in 1.66% or 1.34M shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 249,687 shares or 2.66% of its portfolio. Narwhal Cap invested 1.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boston Family Office Ltd stated it has 136,564 shares. Clark Capital Management Group Inc has 274,749 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr has invested 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt has 48,310 shares.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HTLD’s profit will be $19.40M for 21.56 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Heartland Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Actuant Corp Cl A (NYSE:ATU) by 31,063 shares to 789,472 shares, valued at $19.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 41,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold HTLD shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 47.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancorp has invested 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 12,708 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 44,307 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 0.01% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) for 11,158 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 3,247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 21,111 shares. Everence invested in 0.05% or 14,760 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd, Guernsey-based fund reported 14,433 shares. Carroll Finance Assocs Incorporated has 0% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Renaissance Technology Llc reported 296,136 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Com Na has invested 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Com holds 185,302 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Heartland Express, Inc. Earns Carrier of the Year and Platinum Award for On-Time Service From FedEx Express – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Heartland Express Profit Beats Expectations But Operating Revenue Misses Estimates – Benzinga” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Did This Transport Company Just Sound the Alarm for Trucking Stocks? – Motley Fool” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Looking Beyond The Election – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 03, 2018.