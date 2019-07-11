Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose While Centre Asset Management Lowered Its Stake; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Consulta LTD Trimmed Its Stake

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 45,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 96,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $139.34. About 2.29M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.60M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $137.65. About 553,011 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 92,634 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0.99% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bamco New York invested in 0% or 1,985 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.12% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 333,878 shares. Laurion Mgmt LP owns 14,449 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.28% or 308,907 shares. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 73,678 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.02% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd reported 5,934 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,701 shares or 0% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Synovus Corporation invested in 0% or 996 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers accumulated 0.04% or 2,939 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. The insider RUTHERFORD BILL B sold 37,500 shares worth $5.24 million. CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold $3.90 million worth of stock. Shares for $1.17 million were sold by Torres Kathryn A.. Foster Jon M sold $4.63M worth of stock. $72,639 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Reiner Deborah M. 33,670 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $4.72 million were sold by STEELE JOHN M.

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $856.09 million for 13.93 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “HCA looks to raise nearly $5 billion – Orlando Business Journal” on June 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Aetna Uncertainty Is Keeping CVS Stock Way Undervalued – Investorplace.com” published on June 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Study: Nashville ‘seriously unaffordable’ for nurses – Nashville Business Journal” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $384.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,760 shares to 76,160 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Janssen (JNJ) Announces FDA Approval of DARZALEX for Multiple Myeloma – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson submits Jacksonville expansion plans – Jacksonville – Jacksonville Business Journal” with publication date: July 10, 2019.