Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Cut Stake; As Grubhub (GRUB) Share Value Declined, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Cut Position by $9.98 Million

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 11,635 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 16,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 7.58 million shares traded or 1.64% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 144,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 494,863 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.38 million, down from 639,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.99% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $60.91. About 2.47M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 50,090 shares to 186,002 shares, valued at $13.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle West Capita (NYSE:PNW) by 7,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 540,858 were reported by Bristol John W. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 38.60M shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Dock Street Asset Inc invested in 1,766 shares. Telemus Capital Lc reported 33,182 shares stake. Ancora Advsr holds 177,837 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has 842,154 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Inc Ny holds 2.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 199,614 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,435 shares. Fincl Advisory Service Inc accumulated 13,785 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3,592 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,828 shares. Argent holds 1.8% or 122,730 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Atwood Palmer has 0.51% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 25,825 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 381,275 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson holds 54,609 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

