Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Hillsdale Investment Management Decreased Its Holding; As Gaming & Leisure Pptys Com (GLPI) Stock Value Declined, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Increased Position

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Com (GLPI) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 99,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 649,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.06 million, up from 550,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 1.52M shares traded or 37.32% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 66.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 2,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1,230 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172,000, down from 3,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $131.53. About 6.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Retail Bank has invested 0.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Massachusetts Svcs Company Ma has invested 1.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Southeast Asset Advisors has 59,616 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 19,380 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.96% or 853,664 shares. Hl Finance Limited Liability Com owns 1.64M shares. Congress Asset Ma invested in 86,109 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt owns 47,580 shares. Corda Investment Limited Com holds 2.99% or 184,943 shares. Hengehold Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0.67% stake. Kings Point Cap invested 1.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ht Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has 1.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 41,016 shares. 10.87 million are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va owns 42,496 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.44 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Provident Finl Svcs Inc (NYSE:PFS) by 74,400 shares to 94,800 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) by 6,855 shares to 29,040 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

