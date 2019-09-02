Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined While Gemmer Asset Management Has Lifted by $707,371 Its Stake; As Finisar (FNSR) Market Valuation Declined, Alpine Associates Management Lifted Position

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 92.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 5,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 40.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 1.59 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The hedge fund held 5.55 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.69 million, up from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.61. About 1.20 million shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.49; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 20/04/2018 – DJ Finisar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNSR); 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Loss/Shr 49c; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Rev $300M-$320M; 21/03/2018 – Finisar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Finisar; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold FNSR shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 124.12 million shares or 18.10% more from 105.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.01% or 118,800 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Capital Mgmt New York owns 0.96% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 471,000 shares. Moreover, Blair William And Company Il has 0% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd has 3.74 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Magnetar Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.17% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Northern Trust Corporation holds 2.90M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares invested in 0.02% or 116,819 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 181,881 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Moody Bancshares Trust Division has invested 0% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.02% or 18.00M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 40,465 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Gallagher Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 483,284 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Limited accumulated 1.44 million shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gru Lc invested in 2.9% or 77,797 shares. Stoneridge Prns Limited Company has 1.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 27,516 shares. Private Trust Na holds 58,729 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 3,291 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lathrop Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 4,902 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt reported 30,273 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 135,929 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company invested in 3.39 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 6.98 million shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Conestoga Cap Advisors Lc accumulated 3,781 shares. Beach Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 17,600 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company reported 16.60 million shares stake. Andra Ap invested in 0.16% or 38,600 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory, Virginia-based fund reported 56,287 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.