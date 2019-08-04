Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined While Bollard Group Increased Position; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Valuation Rose, Northwest Investment Counselors Has Decreased Its Stake

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 130.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 25,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 44,430 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 19,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $7.51 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 240,756 shares traded or 10.63% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 56,300 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 124,443 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of America De. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 26,840 shares. Profit Limited Liability reported 14,500 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 10,764 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 91,150 shares stake. Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl reported 37,135 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,894 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications accumulated 6,858 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Limited reported 4,207 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership invested in 89,305 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 0.16% or 177,522 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 219,106 are owned by Brown Advisory.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.97 million activity. 5,001 Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares with value of $1.15M were sold by Wehmann James M. $470,767 worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) was sold by Leonard Michael S on Friday, February 8. Huyard Wayne Elliot sold $1.18M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 12,719 shares. Lesa Sroufe And has invested 0.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Flow Traders Us Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,502 shares. Strategy Asset Managers owns 82,938 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited stated it has 6.25% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,801 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt Communications invested in 0.66% or 103,500 shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv holds 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 163,368 shares. Capstone Advisors Llc invested in 0.04% or 34,664 shares. Dakota Wealth invested in 0.77% or 33,394 shares. Holt Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co Dba Holt Capital Prtn Lp has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Salem Capital Management stated it has 57,846 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.35% or 364,706 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Limited Company accumulated 2,307 shares. Chatham Cap Group Incorporated reported 2.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

