Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Has Lifted by Bank Of Nova Scotia; As Entergy (ETR) Stock Price Rose, James Investment Research Increased Position

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 4,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 86,692 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92 million, up from 82,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $117.3. About 453,746 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: In the Matter of Entergy Nuclear Operations, Inc. and Entergy Operations, Inc.; Arkansas Nuclear One, Grand; 09/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS GRAND GULF REACTOR IN MISS. SHUT FOR REFUELING; 08/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Receives Approval to Build New Orleans Power Station; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Three Entergy U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Entergy New Orleans Storm Recovery Fndg I LLC Rtg; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 02/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Honors Entergy Mississippi, Inc. as 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 25,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $231.65M, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $130.07. About 3.78 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $23.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 3,527 shares to 30,924 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold ETR shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 12,900 shares to 56 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.