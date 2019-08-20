Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined While Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Decreased Its Position; As Ecolab (ECL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Woodstock Has Cut Position

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 16,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 394,272 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.12 million, down from 410,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $130.93. About 3.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 5,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 56,869 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04 million, down from 62,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $206.56. About 455,502 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.37 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalara Inc by 5,500 shares to 8,722 shares, valued at $486,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 14,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Spire Inc.