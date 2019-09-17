Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined While Modera Wealth Management Trimmed Stake; As E Trade Financial (ETFC) Shares Declined, Stevens Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding by $1.75 Million

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 3,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 14,754 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, down from 18,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $129.98. About 1.41M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 39,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 98,091 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38 million, down from 137,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $45.1. About 592,771 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.82 million for 11.28 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.25 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.