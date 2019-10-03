Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined While A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Lowered Holding; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Holder American Money Management Trimmed Its Position

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 18,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,954 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, down from 54,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $128.23. About 6.05M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,240 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, down from 25,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.18. About 4.05M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.36B for 16.40 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $187.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 12,138 shares to 102,028 shares, valued at $10.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

