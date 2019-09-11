Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Greenwood Gearhart Cut Holding by $352,782 as Share Value Declined; As Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) Stock Value Rose, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Raised by $2.38 Million Its Holding

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, down from 68,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 7.98 million shares traded or 6.18% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $103.33. About 1.78 million shares traded or 130.99% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 113,215 shares to 170,385 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt (EEM).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.19 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.