Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined While Abner Herrman & Brock Has Increased Holding; As Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Valuation Declined, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Raised Stake by $413,871

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 51.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 40,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 119,673 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.73M, up from 79,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 137,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% . The institutional investor held 6.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29 million, up from 6.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 1.92 million shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 20/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY – RECOMMEND SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES & OTHER ITEMS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 10/04/2018 – Cation Capital Files Proxy Circular and Releases Letter to Crescent Point Energy Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS “URGES” CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE THEIR BLUE PROXY OR BLUE VIF IN FAVOUR OF 4 OF CATION’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 29/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT NAMES CRAIG BRYKSA INTERIM PRESIDENT & CEO; 13/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT HOLDER CATION URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 20/04/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Supports Cation Capital’s Call for Change at Crescent Point Energy; 03/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Achieves Significant Growth in U.S. Operations and Announces Strategic Land Position in the East Shale Duvernay; 03/05/2018 – CATION: CRESCENT POINT HLDR BCIM VOTING FOR CATION’S NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT IS SAID TO DEFEAT ACTIVIST CATION IN PROXY VOTE; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO CRESCENT POINT ENERGY BOARD TO INCLUDE DALLAS HOWE, HERBERT PINDER, THOMAS BUDD & SANDY EDMONSTONE

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith And Howard Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 4,391 shares stake. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jcic Asset Mgmt owns 107 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 28,237 are owned by Aldebaran Fincl Incorporated. Csat Investment Advisory LP owns 1,627 shares. One Cap Lc holds 0.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 27,509 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc invested in 3.8% or 256,469 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Limited Com holds 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 2,092 shares. Altavista Wealth invested in 57,713 shares. Mngmt Associate Ny owns 1,668 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Alethea Cap Ltd has 14,999 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Llc holds 5,589 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Westover Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,981 shares. 41,361 are owned by Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Incorporated Adv. 33,419 are held by Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 10,102 shares to 19,432 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,728 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 36,234 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $34.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 110,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Class A (NYSE:GIL).