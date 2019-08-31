Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Arbor Investment Advisors Upped Position; As Corelogic (CLGX) Market Valuation Rose, Bessemer Group Has Boosted Stake by $2.31 Million

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 62,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.12% . The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.54 million, up from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 493,684 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic Didn’t Provide All of the Required Data and Info by the Deadlines in the Order; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC BUYS A LA MODE TECHNOLOGIES,; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Former prisoner recounts time in North Korea; 16/03/2018 – CoreLogic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 28/03/2018 – CoreLogic Expands Support of Operation HOPE; 29/05/2018 – Nationally, values rose 6.5 percent annually, unchanged compared to February, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price indices; 10/04/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Early-Stage Delinquencies Declined in January as Impact from 2017 Hurricanes and Wildfires Fades; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Declining Foreclosure Rates in Feb, Signaling a Strong Economy; 13/03/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Early-Stage Delinquencies Increased Slightly in December But Serious Delinquency and Foreclosure Inventory Rates Declined Year Over Year

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Inc. (JNJ) by 109.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,585 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, up from 2,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancshares owns 1.52% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9.91M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 1.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 1.47% or 4.14M shares in its portfolio. Ally Inc holds 50,000 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. At Natl Bank holds 13,150 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Groesbeck Inv Management Nj stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hillsdale Invest Mgmt has 1,230 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 27,557 shares. Park Natl Oh invested in 343,277 shares or 2.7% of the stock. Beacon Fincl Gru invested in 1.12% or 49,141 shares. Mariner Limited Com holds 571,305 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. 2,868 were reported by Garde Inc. Blackhill stated it has 167,076 shares or 4.01% of all its holdings. Sonata Capital Group Inc Inc Inc invested in 6,068 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability owns 8,360 shares.

