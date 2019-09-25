Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined While Cypress Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; As Cme Group Com (CME) Stock Value Rose, Horizon Investments Has Decreased Its Holding

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (CME) by 90.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 14,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,408 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273,000, down from 15,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $213.28. About 827,958 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 03/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE WEDNESDAY’S FIRMER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 05/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-CME Group’s Globex holiday trading hours for U.S. metals; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 05/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 4; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP – REACHED ALL-TIME DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 51.9 MLN CONTRACTS TRADED ON MAY 29; 24/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 23; 11/04/2018 – CME revokes approved status for Rusal’s aluminium; 22/05/2018 – IHS Markit Expands MarkitSERV Trade Reporting Solution in Asia and Europe with Connections to CME Group; 29/03/2018 – CME’S DUFFY SAYS NEX DEAL `ABSOLUTELY NOT’ A RISK IN TREASURIES

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 70,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 36,311 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.06M, down from 107,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.99. About 4.23 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $575.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,300 shares to 186,495 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 7,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.37 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 32.51 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.