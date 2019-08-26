Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Lowered Its Stake by $661,640; As Cerus (CERS) Market Valuation Declined, Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Increased Holding by $5.64 Million

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Cerus Corp (CERS) by 15611.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 939,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.57% . The institutional investor held 945,389 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 6,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Cerus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $731.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 247,436 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 18.52% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CERS News: 25/03/2018 – Saudis Claim to Intercept 7 Houthi Missiles Fired at Multiple Cities; 13/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals: 11 of 13 Patients Improved or Maintained Histological Fibrosis Stage After Three Years of Treatment With Obeticholic Acid; 11/04/2018 – SAUDI-LED COALITION SAYS AIR DEFENCE FORCES INTERCEPT MISSILE OVER NAJRAN – STATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – CERUS: FOURTH BLA APPROVAL FOR A U.S. BLOOD CENTER CUSTOMER; 06/05/2018 – SAUDIS INTERCEPT 2 BALLISTIC MISSILES OVER NAJRAN: STATE TV; 24/04/2018 – Pershimex Resources Corporation drill intercept 10 meters at 1.39 grams/tonne gold on the Malartic property; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $48.7M; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. fighter jets intercept Russian bombers near Alaska; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICPT); 28/04/2018 – South Korea says scrambles jets to intercept Chinese reconnaissance flight

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 75,998 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62 million, down from 80,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $127.39. About 3.22 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 13,804 shares to 296,550 shares, valued at $34.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) by 24,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,210 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $46,000 activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 18,573 shares to 192,024 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Bk Plc (ATMP) by 34,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.92 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

