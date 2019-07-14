Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Murphy Capital Management Trimmed Holding as Shares Rose; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Value Rose, Hbk Sorce Advisory Decreased Position

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 5,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,108 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, down from 96,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78M shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 57.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 4,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,665 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 8,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.93. About 3.03M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 05/03/2018 Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 24/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS OZANIMOD STUDIES CONSISTENT W/ PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/04/2018 – Biotech ETFs Fall After Morgan Stanley Comment On Celgene — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Higher dose of Arena Pharma’s bowel disease drug meets study goal; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Gilla Kaplan Retiring From Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with Neurodegenerative Diseases; 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.2% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Atlas Browninc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 46,814 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Quantbot Tech LP holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 83,216 shares. Fin Counselors Inc owns 0.05% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 11,623 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.44% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 7,487 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.38% stake. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 4,212 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.11% or 4,530 shares. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2.56% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cullinan Associates has 0.1% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 14,260 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 25,772 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Puzo Michael J accumulated 2,769 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Clean Yield Gru, a Vermont-based fund reported 62 shares.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 10,915 shares to 13,262 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 6,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Novartis (NVS) Announces Promising Data on Tasigna & Hyrimoz – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FDA Accepts Sanofi’s BLA for Myeloma Candidate to Review – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Big Drugmakers That May Tread the M&A Path After Pfizer – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambev SA (ABEV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.38 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Microsoft, Netflix, eBay, Johnson & Johnson and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson submits Jacksonville expansion plans – Jacksonville – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability owns 10.36 million shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Coldstream Capital Management has 51,286 shares. Frontier Inv Mgmt invested 2.39% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 2.37% or 37,130 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc accumulated 48,987 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund reported 52,948 shares. Franklin Resources Inc stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 4,800 are held by Glovista Invs Lc. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 37,043 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Llc holds 1.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 369,849 shares. The Nebraska-based Bridges Inv Mgmt has invested 1.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). America First Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 4,405 shares. The Washington-based Sonata Cap Grp has invested 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Co invested in 0% or 100 shares. Alethea Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 14,999 shares or 1.49% of the stock.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.