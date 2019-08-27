Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Tuttle Tactical Management Trimmed Its Position by $982,452; As Caterpillar (CAT) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.94 Million

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 14,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 871,886 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.13 million, down from 886,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $114.77. About 322,699 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR CEO:`CERTINALY NO CONCERN ABOUT PEAK’ RIGHT NOW; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS PRICE VERSUS COST WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR– CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 7,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 41,016 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, down from 48,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $132.02. About 5.77 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 26,988 shares to 49,596 shares, valued at $9.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.