Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined While Grimes & Company Has Lifted Position by $549,189; As Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Stock Value Rose, Falcon Point Capital Has Increased Holding by $696,234

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 3,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 61,816 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.61M, up from 57,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 16,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 160,405 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89 million, up from 143,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 201,003 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 16/04/2018 – Janssen, Bristol-Myers to Advance Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys Into Cardiovascular Systems; 02/05/2018 – CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $55.6M, EST. $55.7M; 09/04/2018 – The American Heart Association’s Innovative Solution Personalizes Cardiovascular Condition Management With Tailored Engagement; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: School-based Behavioural Intervention to Face Obesity and Promote Cardiovascular Health Among Spanish; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TRANSACTION IS PART OF ASTRAZENECA’S STRATEGY TO FOCUS ON ITS THREE MAIN THERAPY AREAS OF ONCOLOGY, CARDIOVASCULAR, RENAL & METABOLISM AND RESPIRATORY; 07/03/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market: Incessantly Rising Cases of Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia to Fuel Market Growth, Says TMR; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Cardiovascular Outcome of Cancer Patients: The “GMEDICO Cohort” (GMEDICO); 26/03/2018 – REG-FDA APPROVES INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES AND SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA IN THE TRESIBA® LABEL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Graybill Bartz And reported 21,176 shares. Fidelity Natl Financial Incorporated reported 58,480 shares stake. Albion Financial Grp Ut stated it has 11,970 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 2.66 million shares. Nippon Life Ins owns 302,700 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.77% or 50,745 shares. Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 56,971 shares. Hgk Asset Incorporated invested 2.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Page Arthur B accumulated 32,586 shares or 3.72% of the stock. 1.78 million are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Berkshire Hathaway has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.89M shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Van Eck Corporation stated it has 60,640 shares. Capital Research Global Investors accumulated 3.95M shares. Pinnacle Associate holds 212,450 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity (SCHE) by 138,602 shares to 50,745 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 3,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,550 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $185.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd by 12,742 shares to 19,360 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 7,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,146 shares, and cut its stake in Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold CSII shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 31.43 million shares or 0.43% more from 31.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 5.51 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement owns 19,051 shares. Northern reported 471,730 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited accumulated 188,834 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.03% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 13,000 shares. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 1.40 million shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 0.01% or 307,204 shares. Champlain Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 2.17M shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Parkside Savings Bank And owns 41 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc accumulated 0.04% or 3,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 57,185 shares in its portfolio. Whittier holds 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) or 19 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.03% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).