Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Hilton Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; As Bunge Limited (BG) Share Value Rose, Holder Litespeed Management Has Upped Holding

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.61. About 357,492 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYSSELINA YANG, FORMERLY GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS AND OILSEEDS, NAMED COO; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 50C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 19; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES WEIGHTED CRUSH MARGIN AVERAGE $30-$40; 03/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 3; 25/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 25; 27/03/2018 – Argentine soy crush workers to start wage strike late Tuesday; 27/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-From Volkswagen to Bunge, concession holders in Brazil face hefty bill; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS PROGRESSING TOWARDS SEPARATION OF BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 42,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 191,069 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.71 million, up from 148,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks That Soared Last Week – Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Janssen Tremfya for psoriatic arthritis meets primary endpoints – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Janssen (JNJ) Announces FDA Approval of DARZALEX for Multiple Myeloma – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (Prn) (VNQ) by 14,845 shares to 185 shares, valued at $16,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 651,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,240 shares, and cut its stake in Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD).

