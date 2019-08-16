Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Has Raised by Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc; As Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Sectoral Asset Management Trimmed Its Position

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 218,697 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43 million, down from 257,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.8. About 4.07 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 29/03/2018 – Hamilton Thorne Engages Bristol Capital to Provide Investor Relations and Communications Services; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 6,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 96,735 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52M, up from 89,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $130.98. About 2.41M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.14 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 the insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 37,395 shares to 393,123 shares, valued at $10.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hlds (ZMH).

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,096 shares to 31,353 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 22,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,168 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.