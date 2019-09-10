Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Maintained by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc; As Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Share Price Rose, Granite Point Capital Management LP Increased Position by $3.92 Million

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 337.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 135,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 178,322 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $127.54. About 2.50 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based Hl Llc has invested 3.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 87,742 are held by Tiedemann Advisors Lc. Acg Wealth accumulated 56,139 shares. Wright Investors Service Inc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,226 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc accumulated 19,380 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price owns 69,386 shares. Art Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 14,410 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark reported 0.01% stake. Bbr Limited Company owns 8,844 shares. Whitnell And reported 26,452 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Permanens Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 200 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 1.67M shares. 1.00M were accumulated by Amer Incorporated. Smith Asset Grp Limited Partnership accumulated 27 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.36% or 11,966 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Inc holds 0.03% or 78,500 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Tiaa Cref Ltd, New York-based fund reported 43,717 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 43,480 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 260,522 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 93,263 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 0.01% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Amer Century Companies has invested 0.01% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Elk Creek Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 0.83% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 1.76M shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). 175,000 are held by Granite Point Management L P.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 119,500 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $443,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Mny Express In by 61,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jianpu Technology Inc.