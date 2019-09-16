Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding Lifted by Mawer Investment Management Ltd; As Biogen (BIIB) Shares Rose, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 12,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 2,850 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $667,000, down from 15,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $235.4. About 829,931 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 122,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $290.77 million, up from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $129.94. About 2.11 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.14 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $932.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Inc by 6,089 shares to 205,378 shares, valued at $13.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

