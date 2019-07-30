Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Decreased Holding; As Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Manikay Partners Decreased by $12.00 Million Its Holding

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 2,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,799 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, down from 54,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 6.75M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.04. About 859,634 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 15/03/2018 – BHP and activist Elliott eye Unilever’s progress in battle over dual structure; 26/03/2018 – HOCHTIEF AG HOTG.DE SAYS CIMIC GROUP’S THIESS HAS SECURED A A$185 MLN CONTRACT FROM BHP TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL MINING SERVICES AT MOUNT ARTHUR COAL OPERATION IN HUNTER VALLEY, AUSTRALIA; 27/03/2018 – Mexico’s Pemex to operate two shallow water projects with partners; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale in Coming Weeks, Months; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO SAYS MID-TERM OUTLOOK FOR OIL PRICES IS POSITIVE; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Federal Court in Brazil Gives 66 More Days for Samarco Damn Settlement; 16/03/2018 – BHP’s fight with Elliott is next chapter for UK’s dual listings; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO says looking at oil investments that can pay back before 2030; 03/04/2018 – Coal Exposure a Plus for BHP, Says RBC –Market Talk

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 223,115 shares to 448,821 shares, valued at $11.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Mgmt Ltd reported 16,757 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Matrix Asset Advsr Inc holds 1.14% or 47,840 shares in its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd has 105,410 shares. 19,783 were reported by Orleans Capital Mgmt Corp La. Montrusco Bolton Invests reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stellar Management Lc reported 30,370 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Haverford Fincl Ser accumulated 63,500 shares. Horan Capital owns 57,001 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). California-based Fairview Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 289,760 are held by Agf. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 6.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.63 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

