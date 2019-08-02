Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $506,238 as Share Value Declined; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Value Rose, Holder Davis R M Has Decreased Holding by $1.10 Million

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 6,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 62,682 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01M, down from 69,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.32. About 1.48M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 3,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 35,002 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, up from 31,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $130.23. About 2.90 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corp by 90,638 shares to 229,941 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Limited invested in 4,477 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Lc invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Alps Advsr invested in 0% or 3,208 shares. Old Dominion Cap Inc owns 7,436 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Regions Financial invested in 0.23% or 124,812 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank owns 22,348 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 358,002 shares. Swiss Bancorporation owns 1.79 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs reported 176,717 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The California-based Mechanics National Bank Tru Department has invested 0.64% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Kcm Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 180,949 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 6.87% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Harding Loevner LP owns 418 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. The insider Ayala John sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of stock. 36,364 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $5.42M on Thursday, February 14. Politi Douglas W had sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129 on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is CyberArk Stock Still a Buy Near All-Time Highs? – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq close at record high levels in short session ahead of July Fourth holiday – MarketWatch” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, ORLY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Investor – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Finl Grp (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 18,696 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $530,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 4,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,380 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Superdividend Etf (SDIV).