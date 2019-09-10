Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Trimmed Its Position by $572,263 as Valuation Declined; As Antero Res (AR) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $320,000

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 4,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 13,985 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, down from 18,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 7.43M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 9.63% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $3.87. About 11.15M shares traded or 8.49% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 293,244 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Barclays Public Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 1.01 million shares. Assets Investment Management Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 50,470 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards & Com. Key Gp Holdg (Cayman) Ltd holds 7.14% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 11.55 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 953,800 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 22,769 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 82,607 shares. Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Harbourvest Prns Limited Com invested in 0.54% or 171,214 shares. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.04% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Brave Warrior Advsr holds 5.3% or 11.94M shares. 53,550 are owned by Axa. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 62,142 shares.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Healthy Upside Potential Seen for These 5 Stocks Trading Under $10 – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EQT among top three fastest growing global oil and gas producers, report says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “44 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.58 million activity. Shares for $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. Warren Glen C Jr had bought 25,600 shares worth $174,912 on Thursday, May 23. Hardesty Benjamin A. also bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. 16.09M Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $99.30M were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J opioid ruling a relief for shareholders but others may not benefit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 7,364 shares to 37,391 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.87 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated has invested 1.86% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Provident Investment Management Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 3,697 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc reported 0.17% stake. Roffman Miller Pa invested in 218,129 shares or 3.47% of the stock. Mgmt Associates New York holds 0.36% or 1,668 shares in its portfolio. Buckhead Capital Management Lc owns 77,388 shares. Argent Tru Com invested in 122,730 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Fayerweather Charles invested 4.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com reported 315,716 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Lbmc Advsr Lc stated it has 3,109 shares. Hilltop Hldgs holds 14,345 shares. Willis Counsel invested in 1.44% or 206,703 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 133,362 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aristotle Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 43,933 shares in its portfolio.