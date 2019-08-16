Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Callahan Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake; As American Tower Reit (AMT) Market Valuation Rose, Bartlett & Co Upped by $1.24 Million Its Stake

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in American Tower Reit Inc (AMT) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 6,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 146,775 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.92M, up from 140,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in American Tower Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $223.62. About 1.06 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 3,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 109,607 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.32 million, up from 106,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.82. About 3.11 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 20,482 shares to 29,523 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 6,657 shares to 64,025 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

