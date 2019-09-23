Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Clark Capital Management Group Increased Holding by $1.34 Million; As American Software (AMSWA) Share Price Rose, Blackrock Has Raised Stake

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 9,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 284,355 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.61M, up from 274,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $131.59. About 146,836 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in American Software Inc (AMSWA) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 48,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.86M, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in American Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $470.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 1,091 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 lnbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 Live Webcast: Logility Presents Accelerate Supply Chain Performance Using Advanced Analytics; 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning Excellence; 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 27/03/2018 – NGC Software’s Mark Burstein Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2018 Pro to Know of the Year; 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”; 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory lmprovements

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold AMSWA shares while 31 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.08 million shares or 2.83% less from 23.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 282,616 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 48,695 shares. Blackrock accumulated 2.04M shares. Moreover, M&T Bancshares Corp has 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 13,916 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Strs Ohio stated it has 46,800 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 24,501 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Company holds 0% or 5,013 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 1.17M shares stake. 37,928 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Co reported 14,000 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 69,559 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo invested in 651,920 shares or 0.24% of the stock. John G Ullman Associates invested in 780,901 shares or 1.81% of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp has 266,345 shares.

More notable recent American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “California Manufacturing Company Selects NGC’s Andromeda PLM and SCM for Flexible Solution That Improves Speed to Market and Efficiency – Business Wire” on March 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Software: The SaaS Narrative Collapses – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “NGC Customers Focus on Innovation at PI Apparel Supply Chain Forum – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Demand Management, Inc. Announces New Product Release at Velocity Conference – Business Wire” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Software (AMSWA) Reports Next Week: What to Expect – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2357.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Movado Group Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 11,551 shares to 2.43 million shares, valued at $65.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consol Energy Inc New by 62,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Emissions Soluts In (ADES).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “After Hours: Johnson & Johnson Loses Opioid Case, Amazon Allegedly Loses Top Executive – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 50,069 shares to 78,098 shares, valued at $18.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,195 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale Capital has 0.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt owns 47,862 shares. Grisanti Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.74% or 9,734 shares. Moreover, Td Capital Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 247 shares. 2,276 were reported by Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt. Hendley Communication holds 3.25% or 49,694 shares. Beach Mngmt Ltd owns 17,600 shares or 4% of their US portfolio. Glenview National Bank & Trust Dept, a Illinois-based fund reported 71,355 shares. Bristol John W Inc Ny holds 1.96% or 533,033 shares in its portfolio. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Willis Inv Counsel stated it has 2.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Milestone Grp has 8,091 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Wellington Group Llp holds 0.73% or 23.77M shares. Schmidt P J Inv has 2.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Federated Pa holds 0.2% or 599,940 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.