Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder West Chester Capital Advisors Has Cut Holding by $381,555; As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Rk Asset Management Has Cut Its Position

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $129.99. About 1.49 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 8,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 58,160 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 67,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $123.61. About 958,801 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (NYSE:BKE) by 17,370 shares to 116,643 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “American Express Analyst Finds Positives, Negatives In Q1 Print – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: An Impressive Comeback – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of American Express Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.86 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.25 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.