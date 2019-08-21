Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Lowered Its Stake; As Amerco (UHAL) Shares Rose, Wilen Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $324,850

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 890 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 35,791 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, down from 36,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $344.93. About 24,007 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 17/05/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Shawnee; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 30/04/2018 – Growing Joplin: U-Haul Adding New Self-Storage, Jobs with Warehouse Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul Using Wellness Program to Attract Fitness-Focused Professionals; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO: SPECIAL CASH DIV

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 8,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 483,981 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.66 million, down from 492,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $131.4. About 3.54M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tollymore Investment Partners Q4 2018 Commentary – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 10%? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “U-Haul Parent Amerco’s Earnings Move Slightly Higher – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Repwest Insurance Company – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amerco: Margin Expansion Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

