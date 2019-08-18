Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Boosted Position by $544,602; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Lowered by $2.85 Million Its Holding

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 3,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 115,739 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.18 million, up from 111,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 4.80M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS ADDED VICI, JPM, AMZN, WFC, C IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 23/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books. Via @pkafka:; 24/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Turnaround Plan Weighs on Profit as It Chases Amazon; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2606 – 2018-03-13; 16/04/2018 – In a tweet on Monday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised the reporting team at the Washington Post for their Pulitzer Prize win; 03/05/2018 – Common Sense: Amazon, the Elephant in the Antitrust Room

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 35,226 shares to 95 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall (VYM) by 6,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,237 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.