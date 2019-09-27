Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined While Gamco Investors Et Al Has Boosted Holding by $2.27 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Glynn Capital Management Increased Its Position

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 23,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.17M, up from 23,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $9.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1730.56. About 1.90M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Jim Kerstetter: Very interesting scoop…Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner, sources say…; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos credits Amazon’s success in part to having a future-focused mindset. via @CNBCMakeIt; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY AMAZON & BEST BUY REPORT EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR MELI: CITI; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multi-billion dollar contract: White House; 18/05/2018 – AMZN: Trump pushed Postmaster General to double Amazon’s rate, W

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 16,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 161,849 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.54 million, up from 145,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $128.93. About 2.51 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3,400 shares to 31,213 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp Com (NYSE:FLS) by 100,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Legg Mason Inc Com (NYSE:LM).

