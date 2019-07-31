Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Rose While West Chester Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding; As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shares Rose, Jackson Wealth Management Has Boosted by $4.50 Million Its Holding

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59 million, up from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 72.20M shares traded or 6.17% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 125.51% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 36 PERCENT, UP 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND 2 PERCENTAGE POINTS QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – AMD Sales Forecast Shows New Products Beginning to Deliver; 23/04/2018 – AMD to Host Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Cramer: Advanced Micro Devices is a good buy for long-term investors; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES- ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS RELATE TO FIRMWARE MANAGING EMBEDDED SECURITY CONTROL PROCESSOR IN SOME PRODUCTS

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc analyzed 2,745 shares as the company's stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $350.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $132.08. About 4.41 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.



Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.78M shares. Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Commercial Bank Of The West holds 0.35% or 21,549 shares. Drexel Morgan And, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,941 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates holds 0.03% or 203 shares. 90,433 are owned by Tru Department Mb Natl Bank N A. 137,852 are owned by First Tru Com. Roberts Glore And Il has 4.55% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 52,023 shares. 471,991 are held by Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks. Capital Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.26% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 154,875 shares. Utd Asset Strategies holds 5,772 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fairfax Fincl Limited Can has 0.85% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Raymond James Services Advsr Inc holds 1.10M shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Addenda has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Conestoga Cap Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10 million and $47.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $818.99 million activity. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC sold $817.85M worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Tuesday, February 5.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 95,641 shares to 251,419 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 118,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,640 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts accumulated 242,405 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 296,978 shares. 11,740 were accumulated by Doheny Asset Ca. Jennison Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 18,771 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Avalon Limited Co reported 0.45% stake. Hanson Mcclain invested in 1,029 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 2.11 million shares. First Republic Invest Management reported 118,670 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 1.38% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 713,375 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 6.11 million shares. Horizon Invs Ltd holds 0.01% or 10,206 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 2,540 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

