Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined While Geller Family Office Services Has Lifted Position; As Acuity Brands (AYI) Stock Declined, Cove Street Capital Has Increased Its Holding

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 23,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 56,515 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, up from 32,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.84. About 326,502 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 26/04/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc.: Spatial DNA Signs as Atrius IoT Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise System Integration and Visual Analytics Platform; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 14,618 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs reported 2,417 shares. 180 are held by Oakworth. Bright Rock Capital Ltd Co has 0.48% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). First Quadrant LP Ca owns 8,232 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 25,096 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 54,577 shares. The Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Lc has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Howe Rusling reported 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Whittier Tru holds 0.01% or 2,145 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co Limited holds 0.01% or 12,477 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.02% or 619,244 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 27,086 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) by 1.02 million shares to 933,327 shares, valued at $19.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csw Industrials Inc by 23,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,124 shares, and cut its stake in Millicom International Cellula (MIICF).

