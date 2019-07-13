Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Ycg Has Cut Its Position; As Abbvie (ABBV) Valuation Declined, Steinberg Global Asset Management Upped Holding by $507,130

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,140 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 14,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54 million shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 5,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,638 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 62,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 12.40M shares traded or 40.97% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Capital Management Incorporated owns 73,800 shares. 39,981 were reported by Shufro Rose And Company Ltd Company. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas stated it has 3.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Paloma Prtn Mgmt Company has 0.05% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 14,286 shares. Marco Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 29,930 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 39,107 shares. Family Firm Inc has 5,469 shares. 97,176 were reported by Amica Mutual. Lederer & Invest Counsel Ca holds 2.57% or 19,760 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 44,477 shares. C M Bidwell And holds 203 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd Co accumulated 167,606 shares or 4.7% of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset LP holds 1,572 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 2.78% or 96,805 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson submits Jacksonville expansion plans – Jacksonville – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on July 10, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “J&J (JNJ), in Response to Report About Criminal Probe in Talc Case, Says Implications There is New Development is Wrong – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why AbbVie’s Stock Sank in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA lifts partial hold on AbbVie’s study of venetoclax in multiple myeloma – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: CytomX Therapeutics Validated By AbbVie Decision – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morphic Holding IPO: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Reports 2nd Target Selection & Program Initiation with AbbVie (ABBV); Secures $10M Payment – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 39,335 shares to 30,444 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,604 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYF).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.