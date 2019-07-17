Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Upped Liveperson (LPSN) Position by $19.77 Million as Share Value Rose

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 15,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 822,114 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.92M, down from 837,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $132.01. About 3.79M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 87.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 681,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.51M, up from 783,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.76. About 240,223 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 58.46% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.03% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – RAISES MIDPOINT OF 2018 REVENUE AND PROFIT GUIDANCE RANGES; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q REV. $58.2M, EST. $57.2M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Rev $239M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Rev $237M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.09, REV VIEW $239.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $0.0 TO 1.0C, EST. 1.6C; 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 35,691 shares to 4.08 million shares, valued at $716.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 587,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 141,975 shares to 589,139 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 95,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

